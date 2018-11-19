Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
November 19, 2018
November 19, 2018
November 19, 2018
PUBG Corp. details the results of its 3-month 'Fix PUBG ' push

November 19, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

The PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds dev has shared a post rounding up the various changes made during its three-month-long Fix PUBG campaign, offering devs a look at the different approaches taken to better optimize the online battle royale game.

The campaign itself kicked off this past August and offered a significant amount of transparency into PUBG Corporation’s plans for and progress in bringing much-requested stability improvements and bug fixes to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

The effort was broken down into five different categories (client performance, server performance, anti-cheat, matchmaking, and bug fix/quality of life issues), each of which had its own roadmap and fix log on the Fix PUBG website. Those curious about the roadmaps can find them over on that site still, while PUBG Corporation’s micro-postmortem on the game’s Steam Community page has a roundup of the big fix push itself that runs through how plans fared for each of those five categories.

For example, the team knocked out all 100 of the bugs and quality-of-life improvements on its docket during the 3-month period, banned 2 million accounts while working on anti-cheat improvements (though a future “Dev Letter” will detail those efforts further), and improved how long it takes the game to load parts of the level while moving.

Executive producer Taeseok Jang notes that the campaign as while helped PUBG Corporation zero in on the wants and needs of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players and says those decisions factored into to the fixes-as-a-foundation approach took when drafting PUBG’s 2019 roadmap.

