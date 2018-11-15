Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 19, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 19, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 19, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Join the Digital Extremes team as an Environment Artist

Get a job: Join the Digital Extremes team as an Environment Artist

November 19, 2018 | By Staff
November 19, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Environment Artist, Digital Extremes

Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Responsibilities:

  • Utilize traditional art training and knowledge of 3D art, design and computer graphics software to build efficient, high-quality 3D models using next-generation techniques, such as normal mapping and advanced shaders;
  • Translate 2D concepts into 3D reality including modeling, texturing, UV-mapping, etc. though the supervision of the Art Director and Lead Artist;
  • Work closely with the Art Director and Lead Artist to understand the creative direction as well as ensure the successful execution of the game’s visual design;
  • Contribute innovative and original ideas toward all art aspects of the game’s production and development;
  • Deliver work on time and according to schedule as prepared by the Art Director;
  • Actively participate in the feedback loop including accepting feedback from and providing feedback within the art team as required staying current on the scope of understanding of the project;
  • Coordinate with Production and the team on the generation and supply of marketing assets as defined by the schedule;
  • Multitask effectively, prioritize competing demands, and following through on details;
  • Support and mentor other artists who are less experienced and require more direction.c [0

Required Qualifications:

  • 1+ years previous experience in the video game industry;
  • A portfolio that demonstrates excellent concept, modeling and texturing;
  • Above average ability to model, texture, and light 3D environments for a state of the art next-gen game engine;
  • Strong lighting skills and experience creating normal maps and applying shaders;
  • Possess exemplary oral and written communication skills;
  • Experience with Maya, Photoshop and ZBrush or Mudbox highly beneficial;
  • Have a genuine enthusiasm and interest in video games.

Preferred Extras:

  • Excellent understanding of efficient techniques for game production;
  • Working knowledge of the Evolution Engine.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[11.19.18]
Technical Artist, Magic The Gathering MMO
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[11.19.18]
Environment Artist
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[11.19.18]
Senior System Game Designer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[11.19.18]
Senior General Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Designing the procedurally-generated space sim Nimbatus
Star Citizen has now crowdfunded over $200 million in 6 years
Charity gaming marathon Desert Bus for Hope raises $730,000
Microsoft deal will help InXile escape 'uncanny valley' of game development


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image