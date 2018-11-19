Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Attend GDC 2019 for a behind-the-scenes look at Dead Cells ' success

November 27, 2018 | By Staff
Motion Twin's Dead Cells made a big splash this year as it launched out of Steam's Early Access program and into a full 1.0 release.

The action roguelike has now sold well over a million copies, even in the face of outstanding competition, and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference you'll get to learn firsthand how Motion Twin pulled it off.

In his Business & Marketing track talk "Decorticating Dead Cells: A Business and Marketing Deepdive", Motion Twin's Steve Filby will speak frankly about how much was spent on marketing Dead Cells, how many people worked on the business/marketing and how production was managed and adapted for marketing strategy.

You'll also get an inside look at how the game performed from a financial perspective, as well as some thoughts from Filby on what (if anything) the team would do differently on each platform, if they could. According to Filby, the goal is to help explain why the "indiepocalypse" is a myth, that marketing is not just communication, and that marketing and design are inseparably linked.

It promises to be both fascinating and highly practical, so don't miss this session (and many more!) at GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

