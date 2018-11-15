Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: The audio processing of NieR: Automata

November 19, 2018
November 19, 2018 | By Staff
Console/PC, Audio, Video

Because of recent technological advances with game hardware, sound designers have become able to apply real-time audio processing to their games in more creative ways.

In this GDC 2018 talk, PlatinumGames' Shuji Kohata explains the spatial audio techniques used in NieR: Automata's desolate landscapes and natural environments, and the noise and retro effects used to augment its mechanical themes.

It's an insightful talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

