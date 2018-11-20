Skybound restarts work on The Walking Dead with original Telltale devs

Skybound Games has restarted work on the final season of The Walking Dead, and most of the original Telltale development team have rejoined the project.

The future of the franchise had been in limbo since Telltale announced a majority studio closure back in September, with the company only keeping on a skeleton crew to fulfill certain contractual obligations.

After Telltale began winding down, Skybound Games -- co-founded and owned by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman -- expressed an interest in finishing The Walking Dead: The Final Season with the help of Telltale, and back in October the two companies managed to strike up a tentative deal.

Now, six weeks after those negotiations began, work on The Walking Dead has finally restarted -- though it's still unclear what sort of deal has been offered to those Telltale devs who've been brought back onboard.

"It’s been a ton of work logistically and legally to get us to a place where we're able to roll up our sleeves and get to the actual work," reads a Skybound statement.

"After Telltale shut its doors, the game was, unfortunately, unable to be worked on and hence the release dates of Episodes 3 and 4 have been delayed. But, we’re excited to let you know that many of the talented, passionate team members who originally worked on the game are resuming development efforts today."

Skybound has promised to announce the release dates for the two remaining episodes soon, and told fans not to panic if past episodes and seasons become unavailable for purchase over the next few days, explaining it's all part of the transition process.