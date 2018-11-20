Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 20, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 20, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 20, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Niantic partners with United Nations to boost tourism using AR games

Niantic partners with United Nations to boost tourism using AR games

November 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
November 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Pokemon Go and Ingress creator Niantic has partnered with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to boost global tourism through the use of augmented reality games. 

The pair will work together to curate and develop "innovative tourism experiences," including a variety of interactive AR games, that foster exploration and build awareness of destinations around the world. 

By combing tourism and AR tech, both companies hope players will be spurred on to engage with real-world locations through the power of play. 

"Our goal at Niantic is to create interactive games that encourage exercise, social interaction and exploration, giving players the opportunity to play together in the real world and discover the incredible history hidden right in their own neighborhoods," said Anne Beuttenmüller, head of marketing EMEA 

"We're looking forward to creating brand new adventures for our players in collaboration with UNWTO to increase awareness around their mission of responsible tourism."

Related Jobs

Snowcastle Games
Snowcastle Games — Oslo, Norway
[11.20.18]
Gameplay Programmer
505 Games Limited
505 Games Limited — Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom
[11.20.18]
Associate Producer
Game Changer
Game Changer — Remote Work From Anywhere, Kansas, United States
[11.20.18]
Mobile Game Programmer
Weta Workshop/Magic Leap
Weta Workshop/Magic Leap — Wellington, New Zealand
[11.19.18]
Lead Animator


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Developing the unique multi-genre murder-mystery The Hex
Designing the procedurally-generated space sim Nimbatus
Star Citizen has now crowdfunded over $200 million in 6 years
Charity gaming marathon Desert Bus for Hope raises $730,000


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image