Valve has quietly discontinued the Steam Link

Valve has discontinued its Steam Link game-streaming box around three years after the tiny device hit shelves.

The company announced the move in a brief post on its Steam Link news page, with senior software engineer Sam Lantinga explaining Steam Link hardware is nearly sold out in the U.S. and Europe, and that the firm has no intention of manufacturing more.

That means anyone who's been meaning to pick up a Steam Link (seriously, what's taken you so long) should probably make their move sooner rather than later.

Although it won't be building new hardware, Valve will continue to support existing devices along with the Steam Link app, which is currently available on some mobile devices and smart televisions -- though notably not iOS.