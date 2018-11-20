Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
GoFundMe, Doom auction seek to raise funds for devs affected by California fires

November 20, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
More: Social/Online

Both a GoFundMe campaign and an online auction of rare Doom memorabilia have been set up to help Christy Marx and Randy Littlejohn, two writers that lost their home in the yet-ongoing Camp Fire that first hit Northern California earlier this month. The wildfire has forced the evacuation of numerous communities in the region and claimed countless homes, towns, and lives in the process.

Id Software co-founder and Doom designer John Romero is behind the online auction and has put up an Ebay listing for his Doom II floppy disks and the book Masters of Doom. Currently, the highest bid sits at $870 and Romero says that every cent from the auction will go to Marx and Littlejohn to help them rebuild and recover. 

“I can't imagine how tragic such a loss is, of home and community, and I am, of course, grateful they survived. Having lost a house before, I know what a long and challenging road they have ahead,” reads Romero’s auction description. “Insurance might replace some of what they lost, but from my own experience -- and we had 100 percent replacement value -- there are so many out-of-pocket expenses that you never get back. They are genuinely good people.”

A GoFundMe campaign has also been set up to help Marx and Littlejohn where, again, 100 percent of the funds raised will go toward helping the two with expenses from being displaced by the fire and costs involved with replacing what was lost in the fire.

