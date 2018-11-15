Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Game Changer is hiring a remote Mobile Game Programmer

November 20, 2018 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Mobile Game Programmer, Game Changer

Location: Remote

The candidate will be responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining software in a game development environment. The candidate will interact with team members to develop the next generation of the Arena and Stadium gaming experiences while sustaining and improving our current game product line.

Visit gcmvp.com for more on our team and games

Qualifications:

Required Skills:

  • Experience in defining, designing, implementing and supporting software production processes
  • Experience using the Unreal game engine 
  • Passion for game development and knowledge of Android and iOS mobile games
  • Strong knowledge of OOP, Design Patterns, JavaScript, TypeScript, NodeJS, Angular 6+, ElectronJS, Firebase, Cordova including writing custom Cordova plugins
  • GitHub and GitHub flow
  • CircleCI configuration
  • Writing tests using Selenium, karma, mocha, NightmareJS
  • Familiar with Code Review process
  • Following code styles and best practices
  • Team Player
  • GTD time estimation
  • Familiar with TCP/UDP protocols
  • Excellent written/verbal communication skills
  • Excellent problem-solving skill

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE:

  • Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or Game Development and 3+ years of related game development experience.

DESIRED SKILLS:

  • Understanding of Firebase, & Sentry.io
  • Experience using Atlassian products such as Jira and Confluence

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

