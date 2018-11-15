Get a job: Game Changer is hiring a remote Mobile Game Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Remote

The candidate will be responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining software in a game development environment. The candidate will interact with team members to develop the next generation of the Arena and Stadium gaming experiences while sustaining and improving our current game product line.

Qualifications:

Required Skills:

Experience in defining, designing, implementing and supporting software production processes

Experience using the Unreal game engine

Passion for game development and knowledge of Android and iOS mobile games

Strong knowledge of OOP, Design Patterns, JavaScript, TypeScript, NodeJS, Angular 6+, ElectronJS, Firebase, Cordova including writing custom Cordova plugins

GitHub and GitHub flow

CircleCI configuration

Writing tests using Selenium, karma, mocha, NightmareJS

Familiar with Code Review process

Following code styles and best practices

Team Player

GTD time estimation

Familiar with TCP/UDP protocols

Excellent written/verbal communication skills

Excellent problem-solving skill

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or Game Development and 3+ years of related game development experience.

DESIRED SKILLS:

Understanding of Firebase, & Sentry.io

Experience using Atlassian products such as Jira and Confluence

