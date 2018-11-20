Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 20, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 20, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 20, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Enter the Gungeon DLC canceled, devs to focus on new game instead

Enter the Gungeon DLC canceled, devs to focus on new game instead

November 20, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
November 20, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Production

Dodge Roll, the studio behind Enter the Gungeon, announced earlier today that it will no longer be continuing development on a paid expansion for the bullet hell game, choosing to focus on new endeavors instead. 

According to a post made to the Enter the Gungeon Reddit page, the studio explained how developing the Advanced Gungeons & Draguns expansion (which was released over the summer after numerous delays) took a toll on the team.

"The wear on our team was so strong that we discussed canceling Advanced Gungeons & Draguns multiple times during its development," Dodge Roll explained, "or taking a year off after its release."

It seems that creating another expansion would have been more trouble than it's worth, especially since Dodge Roll expressed that the team would rather not go through the same experience again. 

"The short version is: we have been working on Gungeon for nearly five years now and from both a technical and a creativity standpoint, we need to move on," the studio said. 

"We have learned so many things about making games that are just impossible to put into practice in Gungeon (without rebuilding the entire game), and honestly, we're just more excited about putting these ideas into practice in a new game."

"For the reasons outlined above," Dodge Roll added, "we have chosen to cease development of the planned paid expansion and instead deliver a smaller, free and final update."

Instead, the studio is working on a free final update focusing on fixing bugs and performance issues and will feature a new character who starts with random equipment, new guns, and items (alongside some unannounced smaller features).

What's next for the studio? Working on something completely new. "After much debate and many ideas thrown around, we believe we have finally decided on a new game to spend the next few years of our lives on," the studio revealed. "It is at an incredibly, incredibly early stage, so we can’t say much but the designs are coming together."

The entire post by Dodge Roll can be read here

Related Jobs

Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[11.19.18]
Producer, Magic The Gathering MMO
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[11.19.18]
Lead Producer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[11.15.18]
Studio Production Director
XSEED Games
XSEED Games — Torrance, California, United States
[11.13.18]
Localization Editor


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Developing the unique multi-genre murder-mystery The Hex
Skybound restarts work on The Walking Dead with original Telltale devs
Niantic partners with United Nations to boost tourism using AR games
Valve has quietly discontinued the Steam Link


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image