Super.com launches new funding program for Unreal Engine devs

$50 million game investment fund Super.com will focus support on developers using the Unreal Engine as part of a new funding initiative.

The program will be open to all Unreal Engine 4 creators, and will provide financial support so studios can grow and thrive. It will also, where needed, cover the cost of a custom Unreal license, which grants direct technical support while reducing royalty rates.

In terms of how it'll work, the fund will offer seed investment for new game studios, or venture capital for those companies with a more "mature business strategy."

"We’re excited to be providing this support to the Unreal community and helping to bring more great games to market. We look forward to working with the team at Epic Games to identify relevant projects and help fast track growth and success," commented Anna Grigoryeva, director of investments and publishing at Super.

"We started out developing and publishing games ourselves, so we’re very familiar with the problems and challenges faced by any game studio."

Those interested can find out more about the initiative over on the Super.com website.