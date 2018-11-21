Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 21, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 21, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 21, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Steam currency gaffe leaves Australians unable to buy some games

Steam currency gaffe leaves Australians unable to buy some games

November 21, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
November 21, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Earlier this year Valve announced plans to support the Australian dollar (AUD) on its uber-popular Steam marketplace. That sounds like a win for those down under, right? Well, not exactly.

You see, when support for the AUD finally arrived this morning, some games were suddenly yanked from sale, leaving users in the country unable to purchase a wide variety of titles -- including one featured on the Steam front page. 

As reported by Kotaku, a number of popular titles from big names like Microsoft and Ninja Theory are currently unavailable for purchase (as shown below), including Quantum Break, Ori and the Blind Forest, Hellblade, Spelunky, Into the Breach, Undertale, Return of the Obra Dinn, Night in the Woods, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and many more.

But why the sudden purge? Well, whenever Steam introduces a new currency, it requires developers to set a new price for that region. That means every dev needed to choose a new price point in AUD before the switch-up, and as you can probably imagine, quite a few forgot. 

According to an independent source, Steam prepared for the transition by sending creators multiple emails reminding them to add an AUD price for their game, otherwise it would become unbuyable. Of course, it's possible that older titles have unmonitored email addresses, and we know of at least one developer who says that they never received the emails.

Finger pointing aside, it's a major faux pas that's left an entire nation of Steam users in limbo, and it'll be interesting to see how long it takes to unravel the mess.

Related Jobs

Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[11.21.18]
Senior Graphics Software Engineer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[11.21.18]
Server Engineer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[11.21.18]
Server Engineer
Industry Games
Industry Games — Gilbert, Arizona, United States
[11.21.18]
Sr Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Chatting roguelikes with the creator of ADOM
Developing the unique multi-genre murder-mystery The Hex
Opinion: World of Warcraft: Classic will disappoint you
How Umihara Kawase began as two separate prototypes


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image