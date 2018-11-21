Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
November 21, 2018
November 21, 2018
November 21, 2018
Rare's studio dogs don pirate hats and bowties for a very good charity calendar

November 21, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Sea of Thieves developer Rare is raising money for charity by compiling adorable snapshots of the many wonderful dogs that sometimes roam the game studio’s halls into an absolutely adorable 2019 calendar. 

Each of the calendar’s 12 pages features a different pup belonging to a game developer at Rare and a brief blurb describing the lives and ambitions of each very good boy or girl, like July’s Bailey, a wanna-be pirate, or March’s Gracie, a four-month-old Perfect Dark Zero enthusiast.

More information on the calendar itself can be found on Rare’s website, while behind-the-scenes doggie photo shoot pics are already cropping up on Twitter.

The Dogs of Rare Charity Calendar is up for preorder now and due to release on December 3. Rare says that all of the profits generated from sales of the calendar will go to the SpecialEffect, a UK-based charity that helps people with physical disabilities play video games by providing them with accessible controller tech and personalized information. More information on SpecialEffect and the charity's accessibility-focused advice for developers can be found on the organization's website as well.

