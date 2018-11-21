Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
TwitchCon is heading to Europe for the first time

November 21, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
TwitchCon, the annual gathering held for Twitch streamers and the community, is heading to Europe for the first time next year as TwitchCon Europe.

As detailed in a press release, the event will be held at at CityCube in Berlin, Germany from April 13-14 for the European Twitch community, containing much of the same elements as its United States counterpart. 

The company selected Berlin as the location for TwitchCon Europe based on its centralized location, and Germany's reported status as one of the top performing countries in terms of both streamers and viewership.

In addition, Twitch sees the city as ideal based on proximity to attractions and accommodations, and its accessibility to those traveling from out of the country.

Additional TwitchCon Europe details will be shared in the coming months.

