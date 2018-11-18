Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Weekly Jobs Roundup: Weta Workshop, Playful Corp, and more are hiring now!

November 21, 2018 | By Staff
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Lead Animator, Weta Workshop

Location: Wellington, New Zealand

We’re looking for an exceptionally talented Lead Game Animator, to build and lead a team tasked with bringing digital character and worlds to life. You will need the dynamism and adaptability necessary to forge world-class content in a bold, new and rapidly evolving medium. Ideally, you’ll be an experienced games industry animator with a keen eye for detail, a strong understanding of human, animal and mechanical movement and with experience working within a broad range of animation areas including facial, keyframe and motion capture. You’ll also have previous experience working with external service providers, defining and building animation pipelines and an in-depth understanding of industry-standard tools including Maya and MotionBuilder. Previous experience working with game engines such as Unity or Unreal is essential.

Gameplay Programmer, Snowcastle Games

Location: Oslo, Norway

Snowcastle is looking for a talented, versatile and passionate Gameplay programmer to join its development team in Oslo, Norway. This is an exciting time to join Snowcastle as we are in the early stages of development of a new project. As well as being the author of several gameplay systems, the successful candidate will have a significant say in the technical direction of the project.

UI Designer, Playful Corp

Location: McKinney, Texas

We are currently seeking a UI Designer to join our growing team. As a UI Designer, you will work closely with the Directors to conceptualize, mock-up, and execute the visual interface designs to support our games. You will take the creative vision set by the directors and expand ideas into your own creations; developing UI experiences from concepts to completion of a visually appealing, high-quality user experience. 

Game Art Faculty, Ringling College of Art and Design

Location: Sarasota, Florida

The Game Art and Virtual Reality Development is seeking a game artist with Unreal Engine 4 (UE4) and asset creation experience to join a dedicated faculty teaching Game Art. The primary responsibility of this position will focus on providing quality instruction, teaching students game art and level design techniques to create interactive projects as well as instruction in the fundamentals of 2D design. Included among the duties and responsibilities, this position requires expertise in the game development pipeline, 3D and 2D asset creation, and simple game mechanics. Assignments include teaching introductory through advanced courses in creating interactive game experiences and integration of aesthetic elements into the game engine.

Sr. Programmer, Industry Games

Location: Gilbert, Arizona

We are looking for a seasoned programmer who has experience in leading development and completing projects with the Unreal Engine.  The applicant should know how to architect various elements necessary in making a game with the Unreal engine.  The applicant should also want to be a major part of a small studio and willing to take on the challenges associated with this.

