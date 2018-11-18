Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Bringing hell to life: AI and full body animation in DOOM

November 21, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Programming, Art, Video

With highly stylized enemy characters in DOOM, the success in "selling" the characters is usually tied directly to the quality of the animations, and the combat AI in DOOM relies heavily on straightforward full body animations.

However, this meant that the AI animation controls needed to be more robust and flexible than simple naive playback. So how did the developers manage? 

In this GDC 2017 talk, id Software's Jake Campbell explains some of the techniques that were used to make the full-body AI animations of DOOM in a modern game environment.

It wan insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

