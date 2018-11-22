Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 22, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 22, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 22, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Pokemon: Let's Go has sold over 3 million units worldwide

Pokemon: Let's Go has sold over 3 million units worldwide

November 22, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
November 22, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! has sold three million copies worldwide in its first week on shelves. 

The news comes straight from The Pokemon Company on Twitter (translated by the good folks at Gematsu), and means Let's Go is already the fifth best-selling Switch title of all time.

It's a notable feat when you consider Let's Go isn't even a mainline Pokemon release, but rather a casual re-imagining of Pokemon Red and Blue that pulls over mechanics from the Pokemon Go mobile game. 

Despite that apparent handicap, the title also managed to sell over 660,000 units in Japan during in first three days on home soil, helping triple Switch hardware sales in the region.

Related Jobs

YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[11.22.18]
Senior Backend Engineer (f/m)
HaptX Inc.
HaptX Inc. — San Luis Obispo, California, United States
[11.21.18]
Technical Environment Artist
Ringling College of Art and Design
Ringling College of Art and Design — Sarasota, Florida, United States
[11.21.18]
Game Art Faculty
Ringling College of Art and Design
Ringling College of Art and Design — Sarasota, Florida, United States
[11.21.18]
Immersive Media Design Faculty


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

We Happy Few, Early Access, and the danger of a good trailer
Q&A: Chatting roguelikes with the creator of ADOM
NPD: Skipping single player didn't hurt sales for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Steam currency gaffe leaves Australians unable to buy some games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image