Shenmue 3 dev ends crowdfunding efforts with over $7.1M raised

Shenmue 3 developer Ys Net has ended its crowdfunding efforts after raising over $7.17 million from 81,078 backers.

As some of you might recall, the studio actually began raising cash back in 2015, when it launched the Shenmue 3 Kickstarter during E3.

That initial campaign saw 69,320 backers pledge over $6.3 million, helping Ys Net absolutely smash its initial $2 million funding goal.

After concluding its Kickstarter, the dev team opened up a three month "slacker backer" period through PayPal, which we now know resulted in around 12,000 latecomers pledging an extra $800,000 -- taking the grand total across all campaigns to $7,179, 510.

"Quite an impressive score, isn't it!? Seeing the final numbers, all of us here can't help but feel all over again the immensity of the support everyone has given to make this project come true," commented Ys Net in a Kickstarter update.

"There are now less than 10 months left until the release date on August 27, 2019. Everyone on the team is giving it all they got every day in the run-up to the release, and we hope we can continue to count on your support."