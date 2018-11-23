Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 23, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 23, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 23, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Shenmue 3 dev ends crowdfunding efforts with over $7.1M raised

Shenmue 3 dev ends crowdfunding efforts with over $7.1M raised

November 23, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
November 23, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Shenmue 3 developer Ys Net has ended its crowdfunding efforts after raising over $7.17 million from 81,078 backers. 

As some of you might recall, the studio actually began raising cash back in 2015, when it launched the Shenmue 3 Kickstarter during E3. 

That initial campaign saw 69,320 backers pledge over $6.3 million, helping Ys Net absolutely smash its initial $2 million funding goal.

After concluding its Kickstarter, the dev team opened up a three month "slacker backer" period through PayPal, which we now know resulted in around 12,000 latecomers pledging an extra $800,000 -- taking the grand total across all campaigns to $7,179, 510.

"Quite an impressive score, isn't it!? Seeing the final numbers, all of us here can't help but feel all over again the immensity of the support everyone has given to make this project come true," commented Ys Net in a Kickstarter update. 

"There are now less than 10 months left until the release date on August 27, 2019. Everyone on the team is giving it all they got every day in the run-up to the release, and we hope we can continue to count on your support."

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[11.22.18]
Console Gameplay Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[11.22.18]
Infrastructure Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[11.22.18]
Site Reliability Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[11.22.18]
Senior World Builder


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

We Happy Few, Early Access, and the danger of a good trailer
GameStop to sell Spring Mobile division for $700 million
Total War: Arena shutting down after failing to meet expectations
Pokemon: Let's Go has sold over 3 million units worldwide


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image