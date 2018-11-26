Sniper Elite dev Rebellion drops $100M on new film studio

Newsbrief: Rebellion has purchased a facility near its HQ in the United Kingdom that will handle the developer’s upcoming Judge Dredd TV show and Rogue Trooper movie.

The move is far from Rebellion’s first step into film production. The UK-based company has subsidiaries like Audiomotion that have been involved in film production for over a decade and it also created Rebellion Productions last year to create films and television shows based on Rebellion properties. Counting this latest buy, Rebellion now operates two film studios.

Purchased for a sum of $100 million, the facility itself is an old printing press and will house a sound stage and production office space in addition to the productions of the Judge Dredd and Rogue Trooper adaptations.