November 26, 2018
November 26, 2018
November 26, 2018
Amplitude co-founder sets up RPG-focused studio, Tactical Adventures

November 26, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Console/PC

One of the minds behind Endless Space dev Amplitude Studios has set up a new operation aimed at using technical innovations to explore new gameplay mechanics for tactical role-playing games. 

Under the leadership of Amplitude Studios co-founder Mathieu Girard, the Paris-based team aims to both develop and publish games with its staff made of folks with experience at both major publishers and independent studios. The studio's goal is to create games that come as close to capturing the feel of tabletop RPG as possible.

First up, Tactical Adventures is working on a yet-unannounced tactical role-playing game that aims to capture the essence of Girard’s dream game: “the deepest, most immersive, and most accessible tactical RPG.” The studio plans to keep a small staff of around 15-20 developers as it does so. More information on the team and its project can be found on the Tactical Adventures website

