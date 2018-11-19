Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Petroglyph Games is hiring a Senior Technical Artist

November 26, 2018 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. Technical Artist - Rigging, Petroglyph

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Petroglyph is seeking an experienced tech artist to join our roster to work on our upcoming AAA titles which currently include a Conan strategy game and the Command & Conquer series.

Become a part of Petroglyph and join in on all the fun!

The ideal candidate has experience rigging human and non-humanoid characters along with mechanical vehicles and props. Full understanding of rigging, motion and animation principles is a must. The tech artist must be well-versed in 3DS Max, scripting and related tools. This position will report to the Art Director and work with various design and art team members to help create and implement pipelines for models, shaders, and animations into the game world.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Excellent 3D rigging skills required. A minimum of three years’ experience creating character rigs in 3DS Max for the game industry.
  • Highly proficient in 3DS Max character skinning, tool creation, pipeline design, and technical workflows.
  • Thorough knowledge of 3D shaders, modeling, rigging, physics simulations, and animation tools, as well as contemporary workflows used within the industry
  • Strong communication skills with a tenacity for trouble-shooting
  • At least three published game credits and prior experience shipping at least one AAA title
  • Provide accurate time estimates for tasks and work within those constraints using standard task-tracking and documentation methodologies (JIRA, Confluence, etc.)
  • Work cohesively with a team of programmers, artists, and designers while communicating accurate status updates on a daily basis. 

PREFERRED

  • Excellent working knowledge of animation principles and how those translate through tools
  • Solid track record of developing useful and well-designed tools for Artists
  • Some Animation experience in the game industry
  • Experience working with outsourcing
  • Knows Maya as well as 3DS Max

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

