Get a job: Petroglyph Games is hiring a Senior Technical Artist

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Petroglyph is seeking an experienced tech artist to join our roster to work on our upcoming AAA titles which currently include a Conan strategy game and the Command & Conquer series.

The ideal candidate has experience rigging human and non-humanoid characters along with mechanical vehicles and props. Full understanding of rigging, motion and animation principles is a must. The tech artist must be well-versed in 3DS Max, scripting and related tools. This position will report to the Art Director and work with various design and art team members to help create and implement pipelines for models, shaders, and animations into the game world.



REQUIREMENTS

Excellent 3D rigging skills required. A minimum of three years’ experience creating character rigs in 3DS Max for the game industry.

Highly proficient in 3DS Max character skinning, tool creation, pipeline design, and technical workflows.

Thorough knowledge of 3D shaders, modeling, rigging, physics simulations, and animation tools, as well as contemporary workflows used within the industry

Strong communication skills with a tenacity for trouble-shooting

At least three published game credits and prior experience shipping at least one AAA title

Provide accurate time estimates for tasks and work within those constraints using standard task-tracking and documentation methodologies (JIRA, Confluence, etc.)

Work cohesively with a team of programmers, artists, and designers while communicating accurate status updates on a daily basis.

PREFERRED

Excellent working knowledge of animation principles and how those translate through tools

Solid track record of developing useful and well-designed tools for Artists

Some Animation experience in the game industry

Experience working with outsourcing

Knows Maya as well as 3DS Max

