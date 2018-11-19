Leadership shuffle sees IGDA board name new chair and vice-chair

The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) has selected Vesa Raudasoja (pictured) as the organization's new chair of its board of directors.

Announced earlier today, Raudasoja will take over the role of board chairman while former IGDA chairman David Seltzer remains on the board as chair emeritus.

Raudasoja previously served as the organization's vice-chair, and is also a game consultant and developer based in Finland who helped foster IGDA Finland into a chapter with more than 1,700 members and 12 hubs.

In addition, current board member Emily Greer (co-founder and CEO of Kongregate) will fill the role of vice-chair. Lucien Parsons continues as treasurer and Renee Gittins remains as secretary for the IGDA.