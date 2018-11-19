Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 26, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 26, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 26, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Leadership shuffle sees IGDA board name new chair and vice-chair

Leadership shuffle sees IGDA board name new chair and vice-chair

November 26, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
November 26, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) has selected Vesa Raudasoja (pictured) as the organization's new chair of its board of directors.

Announced earlier today, Raudasoja will take over the role of board chairman while former IGDA chairman David Seltzer remains on the board as chair emeritus. 

Raudasoja previously served as the organization's vice-chair, and is also a game consultant and developer based in Finland who helped foster IGDA Finland into a chapter with more than 1,700 members and 12 hubs.

In addition, current board member Emily Greer (co-founder and CEO of Kongregate) will fill the role of vice-chair. Lucien Parsons continues as treasurer and Renee Gittins remains as secretary for the IGDA. 

Related Jobs

Weta Digital
Weta Digital — Wellington, New Zealand
[11.26.18]
Environment Modeller
Weta Digital
Weta Digital — Wellington, New Zealand
[11.26.18]
Layout Environment Artist
Petroglyph Games
Petroglyph Games — Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
[11.26.18]
Senior Technical Artist - Rigger
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[11.26.18]
Lead Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

For Lucas Pope, Return of the Obra Dinn was a bunch of appealing design problems
Sniper Elite dev Rebellion drops $100M on new film studio
Amplitude co-founder sets up RPG-focused studio Tactical Adventures
How an EyeToy and vacuum cleaner almost broke LittleBigPlanet


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image