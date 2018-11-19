Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: How being a Dungeon Master inspired The Bard's Tale

November 26, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC 2018 postmortem, Michael Cranford shares the vision that led him to the conception of The Bard's Tale series, walking through the design and development decisions inspired by his years as a dungeon master.

Cranford discusses how the games grew from an expression of his personal love for the genre and desire to surpass the experience of tabletop gaming, explaining his vision behind the games which helped illuminate a trajectory in gaming that still remains strong.

It's an insightful talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

