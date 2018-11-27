Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
November 27, 2018
November 27, 2018
November 27, 2018
Fortnite just passed 200 million registered users

November 27, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
In case you hadn't already heard, Fortnite is still doing pretty well, with Epic Game's seemingly immortal last-man-standing shooter having just passed 200 million registered users. 

As reported by Bloomberg, that's a notable 60 percent increase on the 125 million registered users Epic reported back in June, and highlights how the battle royale effort continues to build momentum. 

Of course, that doesn't mean there are 200 million people actually playing Fortnite, and we know the game recently had its biggest month ever when 78.3 million people logged in during August. 

Still, it's interesting to keep track of these things, and its likely Fortnite has added to its active player count over the past few months, with the title having recently launched in new territories such as South Korea.

