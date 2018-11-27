Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
November 27, 2018
Reggie Fils-Aime: Nintendo makes 60% of U.S. revenue during holiday season

Reggie Fils-Aime: Nintendo makes 60% of U.S. revenue during holiday season

November 27, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
November 27, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
For game devs, publishers, and console makers, the holiday season is vital. With Black Friday in full swing and Christmas on the horizon, people have a tendency to spend -- whether it's on themselves or others -- and that means there's buckets of cash to be made. 

In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime explained just how important the holidays are to the company, revealing it makes around 60 percent of its U.S. revenue during that time. 

 "The holiday selling season -- October, November and December -- is critically important to our company," he commented.

"We typically do, in the Americas, about 60 percent of our revenue during that time frame. The reason that it's so significant is first, our products make great gifts. Whether you’re talking about Nintendo Switch, whether you’re talking about Nintendo 2DS, we really do well with that gift- giving occasion." 

It's an interesting tidbit coming off the back of Nintendo's latest financials, where the company revealed Switch hardware sales for the first half of year totaled 5.07 million units

That's not a bad figure by any stretch of the imagination (sales were actually up by 3.7 percent year-over-year) but Nintendo wants to have sold 20 million consoles by the end of the fiscal year on March 31, 2019. 

That means it needs to have a bumper holiday season over the coming months, and well, now we know it's capable of doing precisely that.

