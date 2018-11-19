Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 28, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 28, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 28, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with the developers of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden at 10AM ET

November 28, 2018 | By Staff
November 28, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

As 2018 starts to wind down, talented game developers like the folks at The Bearded Ladies are still shipping unique and interesting games. In this case, it's Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, an XCOM-inspired tactical adventure with bipedal pigs, ducks, and other mutant creatures. 

Today at the early, early time of 10AM ET, our colleagues on the GDC Twitch channel going live with game director Lee Varley and some of his colleagues as we look at Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden and discuss the game's development process. If you've got questions about making tactical strategy games, be sure to Twitch chat and ask your questions! 

And for more developer interviews, as well as the 2019 Game Developers Choice Awards and IGF Awards, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

Related Jobs

Monster Squad
Monster Squad — Seattle, Washington, United States
[11.27.18]
UE4 GAMEPLAY PROGRAMMER
Playful Corp
Playful Corp — McKinney, Texas, United States
[11.27.18]
UI Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[11.26.18]
Mid/Senior Multiplayer Programmer
Weta Digital
Weta Digital — Wellington, New Zealand
[11.26.18]
Environment Modeller


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Postmortem: The making of retro rhythm game Old School Musical
The road to a German release of Attentat 1942, a game scrutinizing Nazi occupation
Obituary: Carolyn Enlow, one of Sierra Online's first female coders
Game Outcomes Project survey seeks dev input on crunch, leadership, and more


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image