Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a Senior Environment Technical Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for a talented Senior Environment Technical Artist, the link between our programming and art teams. You know what they say, a team is only as strong as its weakest link! The Senior Technical Artist blends significant industry experience and artistic versatility to a variety of technical art tasks. They will be responsible for collaborating with the art team to push the look and feel of our games to the next level using bleeding edge technology. This role will assist with the creation of textures, materials, writing shader code, and be a liaison between the art and programming departments. Additionally, the individual works with art, pipeline and programming teams to manage budgets, performance issues, quality control and suggest pipeline improvements.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Pioneers new asset creation techniques for environment assets

Creates technical prototypes and mock-ups for the Art Team to uses as reference

Proposes pipeline and technology improvements to Art and Core Pipeline Teams

Supports the Environment Team with requests for shader changes

Collaborates with the Environment Team to create and apply PBR materials and texture maps on assets that provide the desired look and feel of the art direction of the project

Ability to work on both stylized and realistic projects

Maintains consistency and quality on all textures and shaders created for characters and/or environments

Understands memory and frame-rate budgets for XboxOne, PS4, or comparable platforms

Keeps up with current technologies used in and by various game engines

Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor's degree (B. A.) from four-year college or university; or five to seven years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience in AAA console games.

Advanced knowledge of cutting-edge content creation pipelines

Advanced knowledge of game engines like Unreal Engine or equivalent

Advanced knowledge of Physically Based Shading and Lighting

Experience using node-based shader networks such as those found in Unreal Editor

Experience in Substance Designer/Painter, Houdini, Maya

Basic understanding of CgFX, HLSL, or Cg from a technical artist's perspective

Basic understanding of Python and photography is a plus

Advanced environment asset and material creation such as foliage, distance geometry and global shaders

This is a tall order - but we know you're out there! Please use the link below to get started.

We look forward to hearing from you. Thanks!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.