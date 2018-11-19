Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Playing with Pride -- When game culture & LGBTQ culture collide

November 27, 2018 | By Staff
November 27, 2018 | By Staff
Console/PC, Indie, Art, Design, Business/Marketing, Video, Vault

"What do games have to do with sexuality?"

Journalist and documentarian Matt Baume opened his recent GDC 2018 talk with that question, using it as a launchpad to rocket into an excellent examination of how and why people in the LGBTQ community play games.

This is an important topic, especially if you're making games that you hope will be approachable and attractive to a broad audience. Baume's talk is chock full of video clips in which LGBTQ devs and players explain what games mean to them, how game culture and LGBTQ culture intertwine (or don't), and what devs can do to better speak to and support queer culture in their work.

It's a great talk that's incredibly relevant to today's game industry, so if you missed seeing it at GDC this year make sure to watch it now that it's freely available to watch on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

