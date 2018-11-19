Video: Playing with Pride -- When game culture & LGBTQ culture collide

"What do games have to do with sexuality?"

Journalist and documentarian Matt Baume opened his recent GDC 2018 talk with that question, using it as a launchpad to rocket into an excellent examination of how and why people in the LGBTQ community play games.

This is an important topic, especially if you're making games that you hope will be approachable and attractive to a broad audience. Baume's talk is chock full of video clips in which LGBTQ devs and players explain what games mean to them, how game culture and LGBTQ culture intertwine (or don't), and what devs can do to better speak to and support queer culture in their work.

It's a great talk that's incredibly relevant to today's game industry, so if you missed seeing it at GDC this year make sure to watch it now that it's freely available to watch on the official GDC YouTube channel!

