Switch stars as Nintendo hits big holiday milestones in the U.S.

November 28, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Consumers in the United States spent over $250 million on Nintendo products from Thanksgiving through to Cyber Monday, and the Switch was the star of the show. 

As reported by Nintendo, the Switch became the best-selling Nintendo console in U.S. history over that five-day period, with holiday sales increasing by 115 percent on 2017.

That resulted in the console having its best-selling week ever in the U.S, and took lifetime Switch sales in the States to 8.2 million units.  

Still, it wasn't just hardware bringing home the bacon. Sales of first-party Switch titles -- including digital downloads -- topped 1 million units during the same period, rising by 78 percent year-over-year. 

The 3DS also chipped in with "strong" holiday sales, and the dedicated handheld now has an install base of 22 million consoles in the U.S. alone. 

Elsewhere, the SNES Classic surpassed 2.5 million in lifetime sales over the holidays, while the NES Classic eased past the 2 million sales mark. 

"Overall, total U.S. hardware sales for Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday increased 45 percent over the same period in 2017," explained the console maker. "[This demonstrates] that Nintendo has something for everyone this holiday season."

