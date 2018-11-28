Jam City opens new studio in Canada for Bingo Pop acquisition

Jam City has opened a new Canadian studio to facilitate the acquisition of Bingo Pop, one of the top bingo mobile games in the world, from developer Uken Games.

As part of the deal, the Bingo Pop development team will join Jam City and continue to manage game operations from the company's new Toronto studio.

"This acquisition provides Jam City with access to leading creative talent in one of the fastest growing and most exciting tech markets in the world," said Jam City co-founder Chris DeWolfe.

"We look forward to working with the talented team in Toronto as we supercharge the live operations of Bingo Pop and develop innovative new titles and mobile entertainment experiences."

The news comes shortly after Jam City signed a multi-year development partnership with Disney, with the pair joining forces to create mobile games based on characters and stories from both Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios.