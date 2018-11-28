Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 28, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 28, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 28, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

ESA claims loot boxes aren't gambling as FTC prepares to investigate

ESA claims loot boxes aren't gambling as FTC prepares to investigate

November 28, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
November 28, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    1 comments
More: Design, Business/Marketing

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has refuted the notion that loot boxes constitute gambling, just a day after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) agreed to begin an investigation into the controversial monetisation mechanic. 

While this isn't the first time the ESA has defended loot boxes, it's interesting to see the U.S. trade body stand firm while the FTC prepares to dig deeper.

Indeed, according to an ESA representative speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, the group refuses to classify loot boxes as gambling because they have no real-world value, and players are always rewarded with some form of prize. 

"Contrary to assertions, loot boxes are not gambling," reiterated the ESA. "They have no real-world value, players always receive something that enhances their experience, and they are entirely optional to purchase."

"They can enhance the experience for those who choose to use them, but have no impact on those who do not."

The FTC, however, isn't so sure, and intends to look more closely to find out whether exposure to the mechanic poses any risk to children and teens.

Related Jobs

University of York
University of York — York, England, United Kingdom
[11.28.18]
Games Software Engineer
Monster Squad
Monster Squad — Seattle, Washington, United States
[11.27.18]
UE4 GAMEPLAY PROGRAMMER
Playful Corp
Playful Corp — McKinney, Texas, United States
[11.27.18]
UI Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[11.27.18]
Senior Environment Technical Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Postmortem: The making of retro rhythm game Old School Musical
Jam City opens new studio in Canada for Bingo Pop acquisition
Switch stars as Nintendo hits big holiday milestones in the U.S.
Obituary: Carolyn Enlow, one of Sierra Online's first female coders


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image