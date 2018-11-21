Devil May Cry 5 director shares Capcom's stylish action game formula at GDC 2019

There's a striking new Devil May Cry game in development, and attendees of the 2019 Game Developers Conference next March will have the opportunity to hear firsthand how Capcom is designing this cutting-edge stylish action game.

In this Design track talk on "'Devil May Cry 5': Creating a Standout Action Game", Capcom's Hideaki Itsuno, director of Devil May Cry 5 (and many other classic games, including Dragon's Dogma, Rival Schools and multiple Devil May Cry games) partners with colleagues Michiteru Okabe (senior producer) and Matt Walker (producer) to discuss the team's approach to making standout, impressive action games through the lens of Devil May Cry 5.

Notably, Itsuno will discuss how he works backward from a player experience and vision-based goal to build out compelling gameplay for the newest title in the Devil May Cry franchise, and the visceral specifics that lead to a winning formula.

It's just one of the many insightful and exciting game dev talks booked for GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. Don't miss it!

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa