Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 29, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 29, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 29, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Devil May Cry 5 director shares Capcom's stylish action game formula at GDC 2019

Devil May Cry 5 director shares Capcom's stylish action game formula at GDC 2019

November 29, 2018 | By Staff
November 29, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC

There's a striking new Devil May Cry game in development, and attendees of the 2019 Game Developers Conference next March will have the opportunity to hear firsthand how Capcom is designing this cutting-edge stylish action game.

In this Design track talk on "'Devil May Cry 5': Creating a Standout Action Game", Capcom's Hideaki Itsuno, director of Devil May Cry 5 (and many other classic games, including Dragon's Dogma, Rival Schools and multiple Devil May Cry games) partners with colleagues Michiteru Okabe (senior producer) and Matt Walker (producer) to discuss the team's approach to making standout, impressive action games through the lens of Devil May Cry 5

Notably, Itsuno will discuss how he works backward from a player experience and vision-based goal to build out compelling gameplay for the newest title in the Devil May Cry franchise, and the visceral specifics that lead to a winning formula. 

It's just one of the many insightful and exciting game dev talks booked for GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. Don't miss it!

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Monster Squad
Monster Squad — Seattle, Washington, United States
[11.27.18]
UE4 GAMEPLAY PROGRAMMER
Playful Corp
Playful Corp — McKinney, Texas, United States
[11.27.18]
UI Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[11.26.18]
Mid/Senior Multiplayer Programmer
Weta Digital
Weta Digital — Wellington, New Zealand
[11.26.18]
Environment Modeller


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing characters as UI in State of Decay 2, Star Citizen, and Battletech
Blog: Board games and social isolation
WildStar developer Carbine Studios is no more
Blog: A look at the cinematic music of Breath of the Wild


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image