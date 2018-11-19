Get a job: Monster Squad seeks a UE4 Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Seattle, Washington
Monster Squad is a new Seattle studio established by team members from the Torchlight and Borderlands series. We are seeking an experienced Gameplay Programmer to join our squad. As a team we believe in: doing your own legwork, experimentation before design docs, collaborative problem solving instead of supervised directives, and taking creative risks over safe bets.
Are you the type of Programmer who recreated your favorite game's combat system to figure out how it was made? Did you learn to program so you could make the games you love to play?
At Monster Squad, our Gameplay Programmers are also Gameplay Designers. In this role, you will go beyond just building tech, and actively design the systems that go into our games. This is a unique opportunity for creative individuals who have the self-direction to bring the team and your own inspiring ideas to life.
Responsibilities
Qualifications
Bonus
Why Monster Squad?
Monster Squad is a startup committed to our employees. We care deeply about building a culture of trust and support that looks out for our team's well-being. We offer comprehensive benefits, flexible work hours, and self-directed unlimited PTO.
As an equal opportunity employer that values diversity, we do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
Interested? Apply now.
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.