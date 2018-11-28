Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 28, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 28, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 28, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden's developers discuss duck mutant game balance

November 28, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
November 28, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In a few days, Funcom and game developer The Bearded Ladies will release Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden. It's based on a tabletop RPG series that's popular in Switzerland, as well as lead developer David Skarin's childhood adventures in the woodlands of Europe. 

Today on the GDC Twitch channel, Skarin and his colleagues Lee Varley and the game's lead animator Calle Granstrom joined us for a conversation about Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden's development, and what the team has learned since jumping ship from companies like Io Interactive. What followed was a conversation about game balance, player expectations, and using prebuilt tools from the Unreal store, that you can now watch in the video above. 

If this chat with the talented folks from The Bearded Ladies interests you, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel for more developer interviews the 2019 Game Developers Choice Awards! 

Related Jobs

Monster Squad
Monster Squad — Seattle, Washington, United States
[11.27.18]
UE4 GAMEPLAY PROGRAMMER
Playful Corp
Playful Corp — McKinney, Texas, United States
[11.27.18]
UI Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[11.26.18]
Mid/Senior Multiplayer Programmer
Weta Digital
Weta Digital — Wellington, New Zealand
[11.26.18]
Environment Modeller


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Postmortem: The making of retro rhythm game Old School Musical
Opinion: 'Winter is coming' for the video game biz
ESA claims loot boxes aren't gambling as FTC prepares to investigate
Jam City opens new studio in Canada for Bingo Pop acquisition


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image