Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden's developers discuss duck mutant game balance

In a few days, Funcom and game developer The Bearded Ladies will release Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden. It's based on a tabletop RPG series that's popular in Switzerland, as well as lead developer David Skarin's childhood adventures in the woodlands of Europe.

Today on the GDC Twitch channel, Skarin and his colleagues Lee Varley and the game's lead animator Calle Granstrom joined us for a conversation about Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden's development, and what the team has learned since jumping ship from companies like Io Interactive. What followed was a conversation about game balance, player expectations, and using prebuilt tools from the Unreal store, that you can now watch in the video above.

