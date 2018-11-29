Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
November 29, 2018
Nintendo's new content guidelines will make monetization easier for YouTubers

Nintendo's new content guidelines will make monetization easier for YouTubers

November 29, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
November 29, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Nintendo has issued new content sharing guidelines that should make it easier for YouTubers and other content creators to make and monetize videos featuring Nintendo products.

Notably, the new rules will let creators monetize their videos and livestreams without first having to join Nintendo's controversial Creators Program, which will be shutting down in December.

Instead, YouTuber Partners, Twitch Partners, and Facebook Level Up Program members will now be able to monetize their Nintendo-focused content straight away -- without any additional interference from the Japanese giant. 

It's a big step forwards for Nintendo, which has gotten on the wrong side of YouTubers in the past after banning them from streaming games, denying them revenue on certain videos, and taking a cut of ad revenue via the now defunct Creators Program

Indeed, while the new guidelines likely won't please everyone -- Nintendo still wont let people upload direct content rips (i.e. gameplay without commentary) -- it seems like the company is trying to take a step in the right direction. 

"We are humbled every day by your loyalty and passion for Nintendo's games, characters and worlds, and respect that you want to be able to express yourself creatively by sharing your own original videos and images using content from our games," wrote Nintendo. 

"As long as you follow these basic rules, we will not object to your use of gameplay footage and/or screenshots captured from games for which Nintendo owns the copyright in the content you create for appropriate video and image sharing sites."

You can check out the new guidelines for yourself by following this shiny green link.

