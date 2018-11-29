Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
November 29, 2018
WildStar developer Carbine Studios is no more

November 29, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Carbine Studios has closed its doors for good after shutting down its sci-fi MMO WildStar on November 28. 

Founded in 2005 by a group of former Blizzard colleagues, Carbine was purchased by NCSoft in 2007 and released its first and only game WildStar seven years later in 2014. 

Although the MMO was met with positive reviews at launch, it struggled to attract and engage players over the years, resulting in Carbine transitioning the game to free-to-play in 2015 before eventually shutting down its under-populated PvP servers around a year later. 

Fast-forward to September 2018, and NCSoft ultimately decided to shut down both Carbine and WildStar after rejecting two new projects pitched by the studio. 

In the months since, Carbine has been saying a long farewell to WildStar players around the world, and in one final post on the game's website, thanked fans for their support over the years.

"Unfortunately, Carbine Studios has recently closed its doors and WildStar has discontinued service," reads a brief message on the WildStar website

"Carbine would like to thank all of the players who made planet Nexus such as special place of the last four and a half years. We will always remember you."

 

