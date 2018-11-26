Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Building an environment to tell a story in Dear Esther

November 29, 2018 | By Staff
The original Dear Esther started out as a Half-Life 2 mod and was popular among the modding community, but lacked in visual detail which was consistent with the amount of narrative being detailed. So how did the game manage to reconnect the visuals with the story?

In this GDC 2013 talk, LittleLostPoly's Robert Briscoe discusses his philosophy and approach to some of the important processes involved in telling a rich visual story through the environment of Dear Esther.

It was an insightful talk that's still definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

