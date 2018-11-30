Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
November 30, 2018
Rovio acquires Eve: War of Ascension dev PlayRaven

November 30, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Angry Birds maker Rovio has acquired Finnish mobile developer PlayRaven for an undisclosed fee. 

Founded in 2013, PlayRaven is focused on creating strategy games for mobile, and has recently been collaborating with CCP Games on the upcoming free-to-play mobile MMO, Eve: War of Ascension

The company has also worked on a number of other titles including Spymaster, Winterstate, and Robocide.

"Strategy games are one of the largest genres in mobile games," said Rovio CEO, Kati Levoranta. "We believe that by joining forces with PlayRaven's talented and skilled personnel we strengthen our know-how and speed up expansion into strategy games."

