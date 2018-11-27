Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
November 30, 2018
PSA: Today is your last day to submit to Alt.Ctrl.GDC 2019!

November 30, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Indie, Design, GDC

Hey game makers, quick reminder that the call for submissions to Alt.Ctrl.GDC, the popular on-site Game Developers Conference showcase of unique control methods for playing games, closes today, November 30th, at 11:59 PM Pacific!

Organizers welcome any and all one-of-a-kind game peripherals, contraptions, and novelties which enhance game experiences and challenge our expectations -- but you must submit today!

The showcase itself will take place March 20-22 of next year, during the final three days of GDC 2019. Teams for each submission chosen will be asked to showcase their game to GDC attendees at the Alt.Ctrl.GDC exhibit area; they’ll also receive a pair of Main Conference+Summit Passes and a pair of Expo Plus Passes, for a total of four free passes to GDC 2019!

For the third year in a row, one of the games selected to be part of the GDC 2019 ALT.CTRL.GDC showcase will also win the ALT.CTRL.GDC Award ($3,000) at the IGF ceremony during GDC, with judging taking place on-site.

In exchange for the passes and free exhibit space, teams will be responsible for their own travel and the delivery of their exhibit submission to GDC in San Francisco. Those interested in participating in Alt.Ctrl.GDC should fill out this online form in its entirety. Any questions about the form or the exhibit should be directed to ALT.CTRL.GDC’s organizer, John Polson.

GDC 2019 will itself take place Monday, March 18 to Friday, March 22, 2018 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California.

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

