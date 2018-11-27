Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Sucker Punch seeks a Senior Lighting Artist

November 30, 2018 | By Staff
Senior Lighting ArtistSucker Punch Productions

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Sucker Punch Productions is looking for a Senior Lighting artist with a minimum 5 years of experience and a solid understanding of current run-time rendering technologies.

We have a dynamic, creative and friendly atmosphere at our studio where you can have a big impact on a project as an individual and as part of the team.  

Responsibilities

  • Lighting tasks on a significant portion of game environment.
  • Must communicate effectively.
  • Work closely with Leads and Art direction to achieve art goals.
  • Master proprietary lighting system, tools and systems.
  • Must be able to meet milestones and deadlines.
  • Troubleshooting lighting, art and tech issues, work to solve the issues with Leads, AD or engineers.

Qualifications and Skills

  • 5-years of experience in video game production with solid understanding of advanced run-time rendering technology, deferred lighting, light maps and baked lighting tech.
  • Ability to work with minimal direction and desire to take on responsibilities within team-based work environment.
  • Must have general knowledge of physical based lighting and rendering.
  • Ability to research or track down real-world reference when needed.
  • Traditional drawing, painting, photography or sculpture skills a plus.
  • Excellent Maya skills.
  • Highly developed eye for color, compostion and detail.
  • Problem solver with ability to learn new technologies and software on-the-fly.
  • Previous PlayStation game development a plus.

Portfolio and other Requirements

  • A portfolio review is required. 
  • Applicants must be able to work in the USA and willing to relocate to the Seattle, WA area.

Interested? Apply now.

