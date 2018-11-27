Get a job: Sucker Punch seeks a Senior Lighting Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Bellevue, Washington

Sucker Punch Productions is looking for a Senior Lighting artist with a minimum 5 years of experience and a solid understanding of current run-time rendering technologies.

We have a dynamic, creative and friendly atmosphere at our studio where you can have a big impact on a project as an individual and as part of the team.

Responsibilities

Lighting tasks on a significant portion of game environment.

Must communicate effectively.

Work closely with Leads and Art direction to achieve art goals.

Master proprietary lighting system, tools and systems.

Must be able to meet milestones and deadlines.

Troubleshooting lighting, art and tech issues, work to solve the issues with Leads, AD or engineers.

Qualifications and Skills

5-years of experience in video game production with solid understanding of advanced run-time rendering technology, deferred lighting, light maps and baked lighting tech.

Ability to work with minimal direction and desire to take on responsibilities within team-based work environment.

Must have general knowledge of physical based lighting and rendering.

Ability to research or track down real-world reference when needed.

Traditional drawing, painting, photography or sculpture skills a plus.

Excellent Maya skills.

Highly developed eye for color, compostion and detail.

Problem solver with ability to learn new technologies and software on-the-fly.

Previous PlayStation game development a plus.

Portfolio and other Requirements

A portfolio review is required.

Applicants must be able to work in the USA and willing to relocate to the Seattle, WA area.

