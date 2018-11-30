Stardew Valley dev announces decision to self-publish

Starting December 14, Stardew Valley developer Eric Barone (known as ConcernedApe) will be self-publishing the indie title on PC, Xbo, PS4, and PS Vita. Chucklefish remains as publisher on Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms.

As detailed in a developer blog, Barone notes the transition to self-publishing Stardew Valley as an organic one, writing how he's ready to move forward on his own.

"I think self-publishing is the end-goal of most indie developers, and I’m happy to be in a place where that’s possible!"

"When I first released Stardew Valley, I was a complete novice to the video game industry," he writes. "Chucklefish, as my publisher, oversaw the distribution, console ports and translations of the game. They set up the official wiki and helped me redesign the website, to great effect."

Chucklefish will stay on as publisher for the Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms to oversee the upcoming Switch multiplayer update and new Android version of Stardew Valley.