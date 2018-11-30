Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 30, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 30, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 30, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Stardew Valley dev announces decision to self-publish

Stardew Valley dev announces decision to self-publish

November 30, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
November 30, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Business/Marketing

Starting December 14, Stardew Valley developer Eric Barone (known as ConcernedApe) will be self-publishing the indie title on PC, Xbo, PS4, and PS Vita. Chucklefish remains as publisher on Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms.

As detailed in a developer blog, Barone notes the transition to self-publishing Stardew Valley as an organic one, writing how he's ready to move forward on his own.

"I think self-publishing is the end-goal of most indie developers, and I’m happy to be in a place where that’s possible!" 

"When I first released Stardew Valley, I was a complete novice to the video game industry," he writes. "Chucklefish, as my publisher, oversaw the distribution, console ports and translations of the game. They set up the official wiki and helped me redesign the website, to great effect."

Chucklefish will stay on as publisher for the Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms to oversee the upcoming Switch multiplayer update and new Android version of Stardew Valley. 

Related Jobs

Fox Cub Games
Fox Cub Games — Remote, California, United States
[11.30.18]
VFX Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.30.18]
Outsource Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.30.18]
Senior Lighting Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.30.18]
Senior Community Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Put your merch to work: An indie's guide to merchandise
IGDA urges devs to self-regulate loot boxes -- while they still can
Rovio acquires Eve: War of Ascension dev PlayRaven
Blog: Why I lost $42,500 making a VR game


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image