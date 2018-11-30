Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 30, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 30, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 30, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Former Sierra On-Line dev posts original source codes to eBay

Former Sierra On-Line dev posts original source codes to eBay

November 30, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
November 30, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Design

Former Sierra On-Line developer and creator of the Leisure Suit Larry games Al Lowe is listing the original source code for games he worked on to eBay, with more to follow.

It's always nice to see a developer unearth and share their old collection of work with the rest of the community.

However, it's a bit of a shame the games aren't being donated (at the time of publication) to an organization like the Video Game History Foundation for preservation. 

As reported by Ars Technica, Lowe plans on listing more of his collection to eBay, which will likely include his other Leisure Suit Larry games, Kings Quest III, and Police Quest I.

As of right now, the source code for Leisure Suit Larry 2 is currently bidding at over $2,000 USD.

In addition, Lowe explains that he saved the original backups of his complete programming pipeline, which include the Sierra utilities that converted plain-text, ASCII commands to interpreted code. 

Lowe warns potential buyers that the disks haven't been tested so there's no guarantee that they will work, and owning the disks does not grant legal rights to commercially redistribute them. 

"Realize that, while you’ll have my data as of the day of Larry 1’s creation, you will not own the intellectual property rights to the game, the code, the art, or anything else," Lowe says in the Leisure Suit Larry 1 listing

Interested developers can see what Lowe has listed of his collection so far by clicking here. 

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[11.29.18]
Senior World Builder
Purdue University
Purdue University — West Lafayette, Indiana, United States
[11.29.18]
Professor of Practice in Game Development and Design
Playful Corp
Playful Corp — McKinney, Texas, United States
[11.27.18]
UI Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[11.26.18]
Mid/Senior Multiplayer Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Put your merch to work: An indie's guide to merchandise
IGDA urges devs to self-regulate loot boxes -- while they still can
Rovio acquires Eve: War of Ascension dev PlayRaven
Blog: Why I lost $42,500 making a VR game


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image