Former Sierra On-Line dev posts original source codes to eBay

Former Sierra On-Line developer and creator of the Leisure Suit Larry games Al Lowe is listing the original source code for games he worked on to eBay, with more to follow.

It's always nice to see a developer unearth and share their old collection of work with the rest of the community.

However, it's a bit of a shame the games aren't being donated (at the time of publication) to an organization like the Video Game History Foundation for preservation.

As reported by Ars Technica, Lowe plans on listing more of his collection to eBay, which will likely include his other Leisure Suit Larry games, Kings Quest III, and Police Quest I.

As of right now, the source code for Leisure Suit Larry 2 is currently bidding at over $2,000 USD.

In addition, Lowe explains that he saved the original backups of his complete programming pipeline, which include the Sierra utilities that converted plain-text, ASCII commands to interpreted code.

Lowe warns potential buyers that the disks haven't been tested so there's no guarantee that they will work, and owning the disks does not grant legal rights to commercially redistribute them.

"Realize that, while you’ll have my data as of the day of Larry 1’s creation, you will not own the intellectual property rights to the game, the code, the art, or anything else," Lowe says in the Leisure Suit Larry 1 listing.

Interested developers can see what Lowe has listed of his collection so far by clicking here.