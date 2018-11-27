Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 30, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 30, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 30, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: A classic postmortem of Another World

November 30, 2018 | By Staff
November 30, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Released across more than a dozen platforms since its 1991 debut, Another World (known as Out of This World in Japan) has long been a favorite among critics and players alike for its cinematic and atmospheric presentation.

In this GDC 2011 talk, Ubisoft's Eric Chahi reveals his process developing the innovative game and building its memorable scenes. 

It was an insightful talk that's still definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[11.29.18]
Senior World Builder
Purdue University
Purdue University — West Lafayette, Indiana, United States
[11.29.18]
Professor of Practice in Game Development and Design
Playful Corp
Playful Corp — McKinney, Texas, United States
[11.27.18]
UI Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[11.26.18]
Mid/Senior Multiplayer Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Put your merch to work: An indie's guide to merchandise
IGDA urges devs to self-regulate loot boxes -- while they still can
Rovio acquires Eve: War of Ascension dev PlayRaven
Blog: Why I lost $42,500 making a VR game


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image