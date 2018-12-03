Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 3, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 3, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 3, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Starbreeze CEO departs as company files for administration

Starbreeze CEO departs as company files for administration

December 3, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
December 3, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Starbreeze has filed for administration after the underwhelming launch of Overkill's The Walking Dead left the company in dire financial straits. 

It's only been a few days since the Swedish developer-publisher revealed it was cutting costs and refocusing on its core business with The Walking Dead struggling to pull in sales, but the news still comes as a surprise. 

The situation looks to be much worse than was initially anticipated, and Starbreeze has explained the game's latest sales statistics have affected its financial forecast, resulting in a shortfall of cash in January 2019. 

With the firm going through the wringer, Starbreeze CEO Bo Andersson has resigned effective immediately, and will also be departing the company's Board of Directors. 

"The board of Starbreeze AB and the boards of the Company’s Swedish subsidiaries Starbreeze Publishing, Starbreeze Production, Starbreeze Studios, Enterspace and Enterspace International, have today filed for reconstruction with the Stockholm District Court," explains a press release

"The decision is based on a shortage of liquidity and deemed to be a necessary step to give the company the time needed to negotiate a long-term financial solution and implement changes in the organization and operations. The financial targets for Q4 2018 and 2020 no longer applies."

Starbreeze has reassured staff that its reconstruction framework will include employee salaries, and that day-to-day operations will continue as usual.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[12.03.18]
Technical Designer
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[12.03.18]
Game Designer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[12.03.18]
Game Web Developer
Digital Extremes - US Office
Digital Extremes - US Office — Irvine, California, United States
[12.03.18]
PR Manager (Media Relations)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Artifact and the Five Currencies: An economic deep dive into Valve's card game
Blog: Showcasing Summoners Fate at Dreamhack 2018
Starbreeze CEO departs as company files for administration
Put your merch to work: An indie's guide to merchandise


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image