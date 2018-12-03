Layoffs at Jam City as mobile studio 'reallocates resources'

An unknown number of staff have been laid off at Jam City after the mobile developer reallocated recourses to better "support the goals" of its global business.

As reported by VentureBeat, the studio didn't specify how many employees were let go, although one anonymous source claims that "a large number"of staff have been affected.

The news comes only a few weeks after the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery developer struck up a partnership with Disney, and mere days after it opened a new studio in Canada to support the acquisition of the Bingo Pop franchise.

"Jam City rolled out organizational changes today that altered some teams and staff positions," reads a company statement given to VentureBeat.

"We are re-allocating resources to support the goals of our global business. This is an extremely difficult decision, and Jam City is making these changes with the utmost respect for every person affected. We are providing exit packages and other types of transition assistance to impacted employees."