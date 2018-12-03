Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata opens new studio

Final Fantasy XV game director Hajime Tabata has formed a new studio called JP Games. Tabata left Square Enix back in November, explaining he wanted to start his own business so he could begin work on a mystery project.

In a post on Facebook, the veteran director revealed the name of his new studio and explained he's targeting an official launch in January 2019.

We don't know much else beyond that, but if all goes to plan we'll only have to wait a few weeks to find out more.

"I started up my own company called JP Games, Inc," wrote Tabata. "Right now, we are preparing for a target January 2019 launch. And to everyone who has assisted me until today -- I kindly ask for your ongoing support."