Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 3, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 3, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 3, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Join the Cignition team as a Game Programmer

Get a job: Join the Cignition team as a Game Programmer

December 3, 2018 | By Staff
December 3, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Game Programmer, Cignition

Location: Palo Alto, California

We are looking for a passionate game programmer to join an innovative team that blends great gameplay with a unique take on education.  As a member of a fast-moving startup, you will be expected to wear many hats and be required to prototype, develop core features, build tools, and optimize for target platforms. You will have the opportunity to collaborate with designers, artists, other developers, scientists, and subject-matter experts to help define the vision for our projects. This is a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a growing team that is developing a truly original series of games and interactive experiences for education.  

Responsibilities

  • Write extensible and easily maintained game code using C# in the Unity game engine.
  • Create asynchronous data-driven components capable of handling dynamic content received from a web server.
  • Develop technical solutions for challenges faced in deploying a multi-platform game with limited processing and storage resources.

Requirements

  • Mastery of software design fundamentals including object-oriented and component-based patterns, event-driven systems, optimization, and debugging principals.
  • Must have gone through a full product cycle – from concept to shipping and post-launch support in a role that included both architecting game systems and tracking down bugs.
  • Self-starter mentality to thrive in a startup environment, exploring a new problem space.
  • Strong communication and collaboration skills.

Pluses

  • Familiar with Python, REST API, and NoSQL database fundamentals.
  • Experience with tablet/mobile graphics pipelines, multi-threaded programming practices, and HTTP API techniques.
  • iOS/Tablet/touch-interface design and implementation.

We offer

  • Highly collaborative environment with wide range of expertise.
  • Opportunity to greatly improve human learning.
  • Generous stock options and opportunity to help build company from startup.
  • Highly competitive benefits package.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[12.03.18]
Technical Designer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[12.03.18]
Game Web Developer
Cignition
Cignition — Palo Alto, California, United States
[11.30.18]
Game Programmer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[11.29.18]
Console Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Artifact and the Five Currencies: An economic deep dive into Valve's card game
Devs say a problem with the Steam algorithm has severely hurt store page traffic
Layoffs at Jam City as mobile studio 'reallocates resources'
Blog: Showcasing Summoners Fate at Dreamhack 2018


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image