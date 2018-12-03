Carmageddon is the latest property to be acquired by THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic’s acquisition spree still shows no signs of slowing down. The company has picked up the Carmageddon IP from the series’ original developers Stainless Games for an undisclosed sum.

Stainless Games itself picked up ownership of the Carmageddon back in 2011 from the IP previous owners, Square Enix Europe. Following that, Stainless Games brought a re-release of the original 1997 game to iOS in 2012 and Android in 2013, and turned to Kickstarter to fund a reboot of the series, which released as Carmageddon: Reincarnation in 2015.

All in all, the Carmageddon series has seen four main games in the 20 years since its debut: Carmageddon, Carmageddon II: Carpocalyspe Now, Carmageddon TDR 2000, and the Kickstarted Reincarnation reboot. An updated version of Reincarnation hit PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2016 as well under the name Carmageddon: Max Damage.

This is, of course, only the latest of several properties THQ Nordic has acquired. THQ Nordic has made over a dozen acquisitions of companies and IP since its 2016 rebrand, with many of those taking place just this year.