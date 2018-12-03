NVIDIA's physics engine is now open source

NVIDIA announced earlier today that its physics simulation engine PhysX 4.0 is now open source under the BSD-3 license.

It's always great when software is made open source for developers to take a look at, and this could be a useful tool for those interested in physic simulations, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

As explained in a blog post, the company decided to make the tech open source so it would be accessible to AI researchers, robotics researchers, and developing self-driving cars.

For game developers specifically, the engine can take advantage of GPU acceleration and can handle large virtual environments (which can be useful for animation and in-game physics).

The PhysX SDK has apparently already been integrated into some popular game engines, including Unreal Engine (versions 3 and 4) and Unity3D.

The full source code can be accessed over on GitHub.