Ubisoft acquires game server provider i3D.net

Ubisoft announced last week that it has acquired game server hosting provider i3D.net with the goal of improving its online and multiplayer experiences for its repertoire of games.

While the details of the acquisition are undisclosed, the Dutch hosting provider and server company specializes in game servers specifically, and has hosted servers for numerous companies including EA and Ubisoft (before the acquisition).

Following the deal, its likely that Ubisoft will focus on providing higher quality servers for its current and future titles that feature an online or multiplayer component, especially with the rise of the games-as-service model.

As for i3D.net, the acquisition brings forth the opportunity to increase its global reach while continuing to keep its independent management and server hosting for a wide variety of companies.

The acquisition is expected to complete by the end of 2018.