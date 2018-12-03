Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 3, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 3, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 3, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ubisoft acquires game server provider i3D.net

Ubisoft acquires game server provider i3D.net

December 3, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
December 3, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Ubisoft announced last week that it has acquired game server hosting provider i3D.net with the goal of improving its online and multiplayer experiences for its repertoire of games.

While the details of the acquisition are undisclosed, the Dutch hosting provider and server company specializes in game servers specifically, and has hosted servers for numerous companies including EA and Ubisoft (before the acquisition). 

Following the deal, its likely that Ubisoft will focus on providing higher quality servers for its current and future titles that feature an online or multiplayer component, especially with the rise of the games-as-service model.

As for i3D.net, the acquisition brings forth the opportunity to increase its global reach while continuing to keep its independent management and server hosting for a wide variety of companies.

The acquisition is expected to complete by the end of 2018.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[12.03.18]
Senior Environment Technical Artist
Take-Two Interactive
Take-Two Interactive — Westwood, MA, Massachusetts, United States
[12.03.18]
Senior Gameplay Systems Designer
The Behemoth
The Behemoth — San Diego, California, United States
[12.03.18]
Experienced Network Programmer
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[12.03.18]
Lead Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Artifact and the Five Currencies: An economic deep dive into Valve's card game
Devs say a problem with the Steam algorithm has severely hurt store page traffic
Layoffs at Jam City as mobile studio 'reallocates resources'
Blog: Showcasing Summoners Fate at Dreamhack 2018


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image